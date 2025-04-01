Haldirams selects Temasek as strategic investment partner

The agreement will see Temasek acquire an equity stake from the existing shareholders of Haldirams

Bengaluru: Multinational snacks and sweets company Haldiram has entered into an agreement with Singapore-headquartered global investment firm Temasek, according to a press release.

The agreement will see Temasek acquire an equity stake from the existing shareholders of Haldirams. This transaction positions Haldirams to continue its ambitious expansion plans both in India and internationally, solidifying its presence in an increasingly competitive market.

PwC Investment Banking team acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction and Khaitan & Co acted as the legal advisor. The transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close soon.

Commenting on the development, a Haldirams group spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to welcome Temasek as an investor and partner in Haldirams. We look forward to working with them to harness the value they bring from their experience in the consumer space to accelerate our growth and strengthen our ability to meet evolving consumer demands.”

“Over the years, we have advised Haldirams on various strategic planning and decision making. This transaction is not only the largest private equity consumer deal in India, but also a reflection of domestic businesses that continue to elevate India’s positioning on the global stage. We thank the Haldirams family for trusting us and giving this opportunity,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in Indi.

Haldiram Snacks Food is the combined business of the Haldiram family — Delhi and Nagpur. Established in 1937 as a retail sweets and namkeen shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan, by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, Haldiram products are now sold in over 80 countries.

In 2022, the packaged snacks divisions of Delhi-based Haldiram Snacks and Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International would first undergo demerger before being consolidated into a single entity called Haldiram Snacks Food.