Loca Loka appoints Laurence Brady as Business Head for US market

Bengaluru: Singapore-based premium spirits company Loca Loka has appointed industry veteran Laurence Brady as Regional Head for the United States market, a press release said on Tuesday. This strategic appointment comes as the company positions itself to capitalise on the robust growth trajectory of the tequila category in North America.

Known for rebuilding strategic partnerships and creating high-performing teams, Brady’s visionary approach to market development aligns perfectly with Loca Loka’s ambitious growth plans. He joins the team this month and he will report into Rajiv Ghumman – Global Business Head of Loca Loka.

Brady’s extensive experience includes leadership roles at several industry powerhouses, including Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Remy Cointreau, NuCO2, and Diageo.

“The tequila market represents one of the most dynamic segments in the spirits industry, with premium tequila sales projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2028,” said Brady. “Loca Loka’s exceptional product portfolio positions it perfectly to capitalize on the premiumization trend that’s reshaping consumer preferences in the spirits market.”

Conceptualised in India, manufactured in Mexico, and marketed globally, Loca Loka debuted in the USA and South East Asia in 2024 with its two flagship products—Tequila Blanco and Tequila Reposado.

Leading the charge is Harsha Vadlamudi, CEO and Founder of Loca Loka, alongside Indian actor Rana Daggubati and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

“After an extensive search for a leader who combines deep industry knowledge with strategic business acumen, we’re confident that Laurence is the ideal executive to accelerate our momentum in the US market,” said Vadlamudi. “His track record of developing high-performing teams and delivering sustainable growth in competitive environments makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team.”

Launched in America in August 2024, Loca Loka has seen continued success and strong demand in the US, driving steady growth. After the initial launch in Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey, the brand has achieved significant milestones in its international expansion and has since expanded to key cities such as Dallas, Chicago, San Diego, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

In 2025, the brand will continue to expand its reach in key US markets including Miami, Las Vegas, and Washington DC. The team is also actively integrating the brand into global Travel Retail (Duty-Free) sections as part of its comprehensive expansion strategy for new markets.