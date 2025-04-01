‘Warehousing and Logistics Sector Review H1 2024’ by Vestian

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Indian warehousing and logistics sector sector’s performance in the first half of the year

‘Warehousing and Logistics Sector Review H1 2024’ report by commercial real estate firm Vestian provides a comprehensive analysis of the Indian warehousing and logistics sector sector’s performance in the first half of the year.

The report covers key aspects such as absorption trends, city-wise performance, rental values, sector-wise absorption, and institutional investments. It also delves into sector-wise absorption, identifying third-party logistics (3PL), engineering, manufacturing, and automobiles as major demand drivers.

Moreover, the report provides insights into the macroeconomic factors shaping the industry, including government infrastructure initiatives, foreign investment trends, and the impact of geopolitical uncertainties.

Key findings of the report are:

India’s warehousing and logistics sector has witnessed 203% year-on-year increase in investment inflows, reaching $1.96 billion in 2024 and accounting for 29% of total institutional investments in the real estate sector.

Mumbai and Pune recorded the highest absorption of warehousing space in H1 2024, indicating strong demand in these markets.

The surge is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of quick commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) services, leading to an absorption of 44.9 million sq. ft. in 2024—a 19% growth compared to the previous year.

