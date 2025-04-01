Casio’s G-SHOCK unveils its biggest store in the country in New Delhi

Located at Connaught Place, the new store offers G-SHOCK’s iconic styles alongside a curated selection of the latest releases and limited-edition timepieces

Bengaluru: Consumer electronics and business equipment solutions retailer Casio India has launched the fifth exclusive store of its watch brand G-SHOCK in New Delhi, a press release said on Tuesday.

Strategically located at Connaught Place –a cultural and commercial hub in the heart of New Delhi, the new store offers G-SHOCK’s iconic styles, including 5600, 2100, 110, and 6900 series, alongside a curated selection of the latest releases and limited-edition timepieces, as well as the newest launches from the G-STEEL range.

Spanning across 850 sq. ft., this G-SHOCK store is the largest exclusive store in terms of sq. ft. area.

“The launch of G-SHOCK’s largest exclusive store in India underscores our commitment to offering the best of our product range in India with a highly immersive experience. This store is a true reflection of G-SHOCK’s toughness, innovation, and street culture, and we look forward to welcoming customers to explore our latest collections in this dynamic space,” said Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India.

Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now retails over 100 million watches across 100 nations.