Reliance Retail’s Tira brings Augustinus Bader to India

Augustinus Bader’s collection already is available on Tira – online and in select Tira stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira has exclusively launched global skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader in India, the companies said in a joint press release on Monday.

Augustinus Bader’s collection already is available on Tira – online and in select Tira stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“At Tira, we aim to bring the best of global and homegrown brands to the Indian consumer,” said Bhakti Modi, co-founder of Tira. “The introduction of Augustinus Bader in India is yet another step in our endeavour to offer luxury, high-performance skincare that resonates with India’s growing community of beauty connoisseurs.”

The personal care brand was founded by stem cell and biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader in 2018. It offers a variety of skincare products, including moisturisers, cleansers, exfoliators, and supplements, as well as a haircare range featuring shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, and scalp treatment solutions.

“Tira, with its understanding of the Indian beauty market, was a perfect choice for our foray into India,” said Charles Rosier, co-founder of Augustinus Bader. “I believe, this exclusive partnership with Tira marks a significant milestone for us, as we expand our footprint into one of the world’s most dynamic beauty markets.”

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Today, Tira operates over 12 stores across the country.

Recently, the beauty platform expanded its own brands portfolio with the launch of skincare brand Akind, co-founded by celebrity influencer and angel investor Mira Rajput Kapoor and forayed into the accessories segment with the launch of its proprietary brand Tira Tools, offering a range of makeup brushes, facial rollers and beauty sponges.