Thermocool plans to double the capacity with a new manufacturing plant in UP

Bengaluru: UP-based home and kitchen appliances brand Thermocool Home Appliances has inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a press release said on Friday.

Spanning 25,000 square meters and equipped with advanced machinery and automation systems, this facility will ensure efficient production and high-quality products.

With an initial investment of Rs 30 crore, this plant will cater to the growing demand for Thermocool products across Uttar Pradesh and neighboring regions, including Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Nepal. Additionally, the plant’s construction began back in 2024 and is set to start operating by 2026.

The plant is set to work with a production capacity of 1800 to 2200 units/day, aiming to increase to 3000 to 4000 units/day in the next 6 months, while planning to expand the facility by 50% within the next 2 years.

“We are proud to announce that we are opening our new manufacturing plant in Ghaziabad after Prayagraj. After seeing the rising demand for efficient, affordable, and high-quality products, the launch of this new manufacturing plant is a crucial step in strengthening our production capabilities and expanding our reach,” said Rajeev Kumar Gupta, MD of Thermocool Home Appliances Ltd.

In this manufacturing plant, Thermocool is also prioritizing eco-friendly operations and waste-reduction measures to minimize the environmental impact. This new plant will work on innovative technologies like AI-powered quality control, robotic assembly, and eco-friendly packaging. The company aims to set new benchmarks in sustainable manufacturing while maintaining its reputation for delivering high-quality and affordable cooling solutions.

Thermocool’s new manufacturing plant will primarily be focusing on the production of a range of air coolers.

Beyond manufacturing, this expansion is expected to drive economic growth in the region, creating over 200 job opportunities and strengthening Thermocool’s distribution network.