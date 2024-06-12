Reliance Retail’s Tira launches its own skincare brand Akind

Akind was unveiled at Tira’s flagship store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira has expanded its own brands portfolio with the launch of skincare brand Akind, co-founded by celebrity influencer and angel investor Mira Rajput Kapoor, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Akind was unveiled at Tira’s flagship store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

“The Akind range was meticulously formulated with care, trial and error, and extensive research into high-efficacy ingredients that act as targeted solutions for specific problems, and what better way to bring this vision to life than powered by Tira, the ultimate destination for curated beauty brands,” said Kapoor.

“With Akind, I want to share the joy of skin type agnostic, barrier-focused, high performance, and price-conscious skincare that helps one meet the best version of their skin, just like I did,” she added.

The brand will provide products across three categories—build, balance, and defense—which will include cleansers, toners, sunscreens, and serums.

“We are excited to introduce Akind, Tira’s first skincare brand in the own brands portfolio. This launch represents a significant milestone in Tira’s journey,” said Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

The skincare brand will be available for purchase in Tira stores and on the official Tira website.

Recently, the beauty platform launched its new private label brand Nails Our Way featuring an array of nail colour and care products and forayed into the accessories segment with the launch of its proprietary brand Tira Tools, offering a range of makeup brushes, facial rollers and beauty sponges.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Today, Tira oparates 12 stores across the country.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.