Disney Consumer Products India targets deeper partner ecosystem, new product verticals

As Disney India’s licensing division, Disney Consumer Products has been operating in India for over two decades, with products spanning over 135 categories

Bengaluru: Disney Consumer Products (DCP) India, the retailing and licensing subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is planning to ramp-up its collaborations with scalable partners who bring a long-term vision in growing the presence of Disney through products and experiences in the country, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

This also involves venturing into new categories.

“Over the past two years alone, we have entered more than 15 new categories, including snacks, dairy, eyewear, and fine jewellery, working with dynamic players shaping India’s retail and consumer landscape,” said Priya Nijhara, Director of Disney Consumer Products, India. “We are constantly looking at unconventional opportunities that will resonate with our consumers and fans.”

Disney Consumer Products is the division of Disney Experiences that brings brands and franchises into the daily lives of fans through products. It came to India in the early 2000s and began working with various retail outlets to establish Disney Corners to sell licensed merchandise.

Today, it sells its merchandise through partnerships with leading retailers across general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms.

“Today, about one-fourth of our business comes from online channels and this is expected to become half in the next four to five years. As internet access and digital payment adoption keeps growing, we expect synergies between the two to grow,” added Nijhara.

The company already has had success with online-first brands like The Souled Store, Bewakoof, Bonkers Corner, Mensa Brands, Nap Chief and Firstcry as well as major e-commerce aggregators like Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon.

Disney’s best-sellers in India

Currently, Disney’s business in India covers 135 categories and has experienced exponential growth over the past decade, with licensing continually unlocking new opportunities. These categories span fashion, footwear, accessories, school supplies, toys, packaged food, personal care, home essentials, and more, catering to fans of all ages.

As of now, fashion and accessories are experiencing the highest demand, followed by character-themed products like school supplies, toys, and stationery.

Disney’s recent brand collaborations span various categories, including apparel with CaratLane, GAS Jeans, Pantaloons, JACK & JONES JUNIOR, Superdry, and Welspun; footwear with Bata, Paragon, and Relaxo; jewellery with CaratLane; and food with Dabur and Nestlé POLO.

Its latest celebrity partnerships include Virat Kohli’s Wrogn, Sabyasachi Mukherjee for Disney’s 100th anniversary, Aryan Khan’s Disney-inspired D’YAVOL collection, and Being Human Clothing’s Marvel-themed line.

Beyond its core categories, in 2024, the company expanded into two-wheelers with TVS Motor, audio devices with boAt, and mobile phones with Xiaomi.

What’s next in line?

Moving forward, Disney Consumer Products will primarily focus on India’s youth.

“We have a strong connection with Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers and our top priority is to deepen our resonance with them. We are building our portfolio of globally loved characters for modern consumers,” states Nijhara.

The alien character Stitch has emerged as a fan favourite in India, and Disney plans to create more Stitch moments for Indian consumers, especially with the live-action Lilo & Stitch set to release in May 2025.

Additionally, with anime gaining popularity among the younger generation, Disney has incorporated more anime-inspired styles, including Manga and K-pop influences, into its character designs.

Mickey & Friends continues to resonate strongly with Gen Z. This year, Disney plans to give it a fresh makeover to further engage younger fans.

“The year promises to be very exciting for Disney with the release of upcoming films like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Lilo & Stitch, Avatar 3, Avengers: Doomsday along with the celebration of Toy Story’s 30th anniversary and Cinderella’s 75th anniversary,” shares Nijhara.

Discussing India’s licensing market, she explains that “ Over the years, we have seen a paradigm shift within licensing in India. Once considered a kids-specific business, it now spans all age groups and categories. This shift is driving new opportunities and paving the way for unique products and experiences. We’re focused on teaming up with category leaders and supporting homegrown brands to bring Disney’s magic to life.”