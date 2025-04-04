Tea Better: India’s new age wellness brand brewing global potential

In less than a year, Tea Better has carved a niche in the industry by focusing on tea categories like flower teas and herbal blends, which have become the brand’s highest-selling offerings

Launched in 2024 by Rahul Sharma, Tea Better is a rising Indian tea brand that offers a refreshing take on traditional herbal wellness. Operating as a bootstrapped startup, Tea Better has demonstrated early success by focusing on niche tea categories like flower teas and herbal blends, which have quickly become the brand’s highest-selling offerings.

The brand’s formulations prioritise health benefits such as immunity building, digestion improvement, and stress relief—addressing growing consumer demand for functional beverages. It also provides customised blends, allowing customers to tailor teas to their specific needs, a feature that is still quite rare in India’s tea market.

Furthermore, Tea Better is a certified brand, approved by both the Tea Board of India and the FDA, which strengthens its credibility among discerning consumers, especially in global markets.

Looking ahead, the retailer’s primary goals is to broaden its online distribution footprint by expanding across various ecommerce and quick-commerce platforms. While it already has a presence on marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, the brand is now exploring tie-ups with quick-commerce players like Zepto and Blinkit to serve its growing urban customer base.

Another strategic focus is to boost global sales revenue. Tea Better plans to enhance its exports through Amazon Global and Walmart, targeting international audiences who are increasingly interested in Ayurvedic and herbal teas from India.

Tea Better runs its operations using a lean but highly effective digital stack. Key enablers include Shopify Analytics, Unicommerce, Jira, Shiprocket, and Amazon Propel.

With the global herbal tea market poised to reach over $5 billion by 2027, Tea Better is entering the industry at an opportune time. By staying grounded in Indian herbal traditions while embracing modern business practices, the brand is well-positioned to grow domestically and internationally.