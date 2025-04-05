The evolution of femtech: From two options to many

In the last 10 years, an average of 30 new femtech companies have been launched annually in India

FemTech—sounds like a buzzword, but it’s more than that. FemTech is not just about the latest period tracker or fertility app. It’s about a full spectrum of solutions, from sanitary napkins to period panties, fertility aids, sexual wellness products, and tools designed for better reproductive health. It’s all about making healthcare more comfortable, more accessible, and more thoughtful.

It wasn’t always this way. Retail shelves once offered only a few basic options in the menstrual care aisle—mostly generic sanitary pads —and that was it. Women had very little choice and even less comfort. For years, brands focused on mass-market, one-size-fits-all solutions. But times have changed. Today there are 408 FemTech start ups in India, including 125 funded companies having collectively raised $249M in venture capital money and private equity. Out of these, 22 are Series A+ funded.

In the last 10 years, an average of 30 new Femtech companies have been launched annually in our country. According to a report by Statista the global femtech market was worth almost 52 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, where in India the market is projected to hit $3.8 billion by 2030. Women are now leading the charge, not just talking about their health but demanding better products, safer alternatives, and a level of innovation that hasn’t been seen before. Retailers, too, are recognizing the potential of this rising sector and are reshaping their shelves to meet this demand.

To truly understand how far the industry has come, let’s rewind a few years. If you walked into any store and pharmacy in India, you’d likely see only 2-3 sanitary pad brands. Often uncomfortable and made of materials that caused rashes or irritation, and neither took into account the fact that every woman has different needs.

This gap in the market sparked the creation of new, thoughtful solutions designed to address the very real pain points women were facing. Fast forward to today, the landscape is unrecognizable. Period care is no longer confined to the bare minimum; it is now a space for experimentation, inclusivity, and innovation.

Market growth and trends

The truth is, women’s menstrual health hasn’t exactly been a priority in the past. But in recent years, we’re seeing a shift. Brands are waking up to the fact that women’s health deserves as much attention as anything else. This isn’t just about launching a product; it’s about creating real solutions, backed by research, science and powered by technology. And it’s not just about addressing the issues—it’s about actually making things better. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) report 2022, in India 64.4 per cent of women aged 15-24 use sanitary napkins, 15 per cent use locally prepared napkins and 0.3 per cent use menstrual cups. Today 77.6 per cent of Indian women use a hygienic method of menstrual protection(As per the report, the respondents may report multiple methods so the sum of people using a hygienic method may exceed 100 per cent).

Gen Z’s role

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. India is the fastest growing regional market in Asia Pacific. The Indian femtech market generated a revenue of USD 1,233.6 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3,875.8 million by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research. That’s massive. Topics once considered taboo are now being openly discussed. With women, especially Gen Z, leading the charge, they’re not just talking about their health—they’re demanding better, highlighting the flaws in existing products and demanding safer, more thoughtful alternatives.

Retail’s partnership with femtech

This shift has pushed the industry to rethink what it offers. And you know what? The industry is listening. Retailers and distributors have a unique opportunity here, not just as passive sellers but as active enablers of this transformation. By investing in FemTech partnerships and fostering innovation, they can directly influence how these products reach consumers. Thanks to digital & social media, women can share their experiences, raise their voices, and bring attention to the challenges they face. They’re no longer okay with products that are just okay. They want the best of comfort, convenience, and, yes, innovation.

The future of femTech

That’s why today, we’re seeing everything from rash-free pads that actually work to teen pads to seamless period panties and more. The variety of solutions is growing fast. Moreover, as consumer demands evolve, retailers are embracing omnichannel approaches to create seamless buying experiences, bridging online and offline platforms. There’s a growing ecosystem of support for FemTech startups. The potential for growth is huge.

Beyond products: Building a supportive ecosystem

The retail industry is responding to this demand by offering more diverse, high-quality options. From a retail perspective, understanding the nuances of women’s health and tailoring the product offerings accordingly will be crucial. Retailers will need to stay ahead of trends, keep a close eye on consumer behavior, and collaborate with FemTech startups to ensure they are offering the latest and most relevant products.Companies that focus on empowering women’s health today are building a loyal customer base for tomorrow, securing trust that will pay off in the long run.

If anything, real change is happening right now. Women are speaking up, and the products they need are catching up with a level of thoughtfulness and care that hasn’t been seen before. And the best part? We are just getting started.

The retail industry’s role in supporting these changes will be critical in helping women access the products that improve their health, comfort, and well-being. Retail spaces will likely become hubs for education, community and empowerment, offering more than products—offering solutions that resonate with the evolving needs of women.