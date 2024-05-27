ABFRL’s StyleUp opens 30th retail store

Located at Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, the newly opened outlet is the 7th StyleUp store in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s (ABFRL) multi-brand fashion retail store chain StyleUp has launched its 30th store across the country in Hyderabad, according to a company official’s social media post on Friday.

Located at Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, the newly opened outlet is the 7th StyleUp store in Hyderabad.

“Here’s to yet another milestone and cheers to many more. Our 30th StyleUp store and our seventh one in Hyderabad, Ekta Saran, senior vice president at StyleUp, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The store offers a wide range of retail brands by ABFRL including Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, Peter England and Van Heusen, catering to men, women and kids.

Its 29th store was launched about a month ago, located at Jayaprakash Nagar, Bengaluru.

Large-format fashion store chain StyleUp was established in 2019. Currently, the brand is present across 20 Indian cities.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

The company owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. It has long-term exclusive partnerships with select international brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle,Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.

ABFRL has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points-of-sales in department stores across India as of March 2023.