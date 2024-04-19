Agilitas Sports acquires exclusive license of Italian brand Lotto

Agilitas has acquired the rights to design, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Lotto brand in India and Australia

Bengaluru: Sportswear and athleisure solutions platform Agilitas Sports has acquired a long-term exclusive license for Italian sports brand Lotto from its parent company WHP Global, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Agilitas will have the rights to design, manufacture, promote and distribute the Lotto brand in India, Australia and soon in South Africa.

“We are excited to launch our first consumer brand license, Lotto. Through this 40-year license agreement, we will build and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and design innovation for Lotto for its product development, in addition to marketing and retailing of the brand,” Abhishek Ganguly, chief executive officer of Agilitas Sports.

“We aim to build an agile product creation cycle and supply chain that is vertically integrated from manufacturing to retail. This would enable us to react quickly to consumer insights and the latest trends in a nimble manner,” added Ganguly.

Agilitas will distribute Lotto products through direct-to-consumer (D2C) online channels, exclusive brand outlets, shop-in-shops with retail partners and online marketplaces from its first year of launch.

Established in 1973, Lotto is known for its footwear, apparel and accessories. Today, it is distributed in over 100 countries.

“We are delighted to embark on this journey with Agilitas Sports. Its dedicated focus on the sportswear industry, and a profound belief in India’s promising future as well as other markets like Australia and South Africa, is in line with our core mission of growing the Lotto brand globally,” said Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global.

Agilitas, recently acquired Indian footwear manufacturer Mochiko, which has scaled up its production and manufacturing solutions. Intending to launch Lotto by early 2025, Agilitas plans a multi-category offering in footwear, apparel, accessories and sports equipment. Manufacturing of Lotto is expected at Mochiko’s factory in Noida.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Agilitas’ dynamic team to amplify Lotto’s presence in pivotal global markets, particularly in soccer and racket sports hotspots like India and Australia. Together, we’re poised to elevate the brand’s reach and impact, bringing the spirit of Lotto to even more enthusiasts worldwide,” said Margaret Kivett, senior vice president of WHP Global’s athletic vertical.

The company will also be making large investments in manufacturing, designing, research and development, supply chain, marketing and distribution soon.

Additionally, Agilitas plans to bolster Lotto’s presence through consumer engagement, marketing, and partnerships with athletes and clubs. It will also foster collaborations with designers, artists and musicians, the release added.

Agilitas Sports was co-founded by Abhishek Ganguly, former managing director of Puma India and South-East Asia with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu in 2023.

Recently, the company appointed Richard Zartman as the vice president of footwear design.