Agilitas Sports appoints Richard Zartman as VP – Footwear Design

Zartman will lead footwear design for Agilitas Group’s portfolio of athletic sportswear brands

Bengaluru: Sportswear and athleisure solutions platform Agilitas Sports has appointed Richard Zartman as the vice president of footwear design, the company said in a press release on Friday. As part of the founding team at Agilitas Sports, Zartman will lead footwear design for Agilitas Group’s portfolio of athletic sportswear brands.

“As we continue our journey to redefine the sportswear industry, we are thrilled to welcome Richard Zartman to the Agilitas Sports family as the vice president of footwear design. Richard’s extensive experience and unparalleled expertise in footwear design product creation and strategy perfectly align with our vision of innovation and excellence,” said Abhishek Ganguly, founder of Agilitas Sports.

Zartman, who possesses more than 20 years of expertise in footwear design, previously held positions at both Adidas and Brooks Sports.

“I am incredibly honoured to join Abhishek and the dynamic team assembled here at Agilitas Sports. What drew me to Agilitas was that it was founded on the principle of blazing a new path, not following what has already been done,” said Zartman

“Together, we are poised to push boundaries, and celebrate an active and healthy lifestyle, while setting new standards for sustainability that will elevate Agilitas Sports to unprecedented heights for years to come,” he added.

Agilitas Sports was co-founded by Abhishek Ganguly, former managing director Puma India and South-East Asia with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu in 2023.

The company has acquired Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd., a sports footwear manufacturer in India and makes products for leading brands including Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs, Decathlon, Clarks, and US Polo.