VLCC to open over 100 beauty and wellness clinics nationwide

The new clinics will feature VLCC services, encompassing skincare, haircare and wellness treatments

Bengaluru: Beauty and wellness brand VLCC is planning to expand its retail presence with the opening of over 100 beauty and wellness clinics nationwide, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“Our ambitious expansion plans reinforce our commitment to redefine beauty and wellness across India. With the opening of over 100 beauty and wellness clinics nationwide, we are not just expanding our footprint, but also deepening our connection with our valued customers,” said Anand Wasker, president of global services, VLCC.

With a host of new clinics underway, each will feature VLCC services, encompassing skincare, haircare and wellness treatments. Every clinic will offer a personalised experience, with expert consultants available to provide guidance and recommendations based on individual preferences and concerns.

VLCC has expanded the retail reach of its personal care products business in India across general trade and modern trade/assisted channels through a weighted distribution strategy, extending to over 100 clinics.

With its team of 200 dermatologists, the company provides a range of dermatological solutions that include skin rejuvenation and anti-ageing treatments.

Founded by Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra as a beauty and weight management services centre in 1989, VLCC group was incorporated in 1996.

Its operations currently span 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Kenya, with a staff strength of over 3,000 professionals including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, cosmetologists and wellness counsellors.