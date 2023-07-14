Tamannaah Bhatia is the face of VLCC’s new range

Tamannaah Bhatia featured in VLCC’s latest brand campaign which highlighted the need for that extra dose of skin care by the end of the week

New Delhi: Beauty and wellness company VLCC has signed Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the ambassador for its latest range of facial kits, the brand announced on Friday.

The brand operates in a range of beauty and personal care categories like facial kits, face moisturizers, sun-care, face wash, serums and more.

“Our expertise in delivering world class facials comes forth in our Facial Kit range which gives consumers the choice of gold, diamond, anti-tan and many more. Facials end up delivering what every day skincare cannot, and that inspires our new gold facial kit campaign with Tamannaah,” Puneet Gulati, group chief marketing officer of VLCC said.

Bhatia featured in VLCC’s latest brand campaign which highlighted the need for that extra dose of skin care by the end of the week, the need to deep cleanse the face to give it some deep hydration and nourish it.

“When I feel happy from within, I feel most radiant! Taking care of yourself and your skin brings happiness, and that shines the most. Self-care = happiness = glow. That’s why I use the VLCC Gold Facial Kit, for that long lasting golden glow,” Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia said.

Founded 30 years ago, VLCC is a homegrown brand with a presence at 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya. It has a staff strength of over 3,000 professionals, including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, cosmetologists and wellness counselors, the brand said.