Amazon India launches ‘Sushruta’, a wellness program for truck drivers

Bengaluru: E-commerce platform Amazon India has launched Sushruta, a health and wellness program for truck drivers that work with the US e-commerce giant, the company shared in a press release on Thursday.

Amazon works with over 350 trucking partners who employ thousands of truck drivers. The initiative aims to prioritise the health needs of these truck drivers. In addition, it will raise awareness about long-term health practices, which will be beneficial to truck drivers and their families.

A series of health camps are being organised in Bengaluru, Manesar (Haryana), and other parts of the country for truck drivers, offering screenings for over 70 health parameters.

“At Amazon, we recognise the challenges truck drivers face, including neglected health due to long hours on the road. Sushruta program aims to address these challenges and support the good health of drivers,” said Arun Kumar Singh, director, Amazon Transportation Services India.

The Sushruta program offers a range of screenings, including blood tests, eye examinations and dental checks. In addition, awareness campaigns and sessions are organised during the camp, which aim at promoting a healthy lifestyle among the truck drivers and their families, release added.

The drivers are provided with a referral card along with their health reports, granting access to teleconsultation services for themselves and up to three family members. Additionally, the referral card provides access to Anchal Health Centre and affiliated government hospitals for health checkups throughout the year.

“I am thankful to Amazon for initiatives like Sushruta. As we are mostly on the move, it’s reassuring that Amazon prioritises our healthcare and organises health camps for our betterment,” said Thipparaju G, a truck driver working with Amazon’s trucking partner from Bengaluru.

In 2022, Amazon in partnership with Lenskart, conducted a pilot of the program and organised an eye check-up camp. The 25-day-long camp, spanning across fulfilment centres and sort centres in Delhi NCR, aimed to enhance eye care accessibility for truck drivers and support staff. The project conducted screenings for over 1700 individuals and distributed more than 529 spectacles to those in need.