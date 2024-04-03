UP becomes fastest-growing market for Amazon

Amazon noted a strong double-digit growth in new customers mostly coming from tier 2 and below cities of Uttar Pradesh (UP)

New Delhi: Amazon.in has reported impressive growth in UP, led by a significant 25% year-on-year increase in the home and kitchen categories, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“UP is an extremely important region for Amazon.in and we are delivering across all 70 districts and all serviceable pin codes of the state. We are deeply committed to delivering exceptional customer experience and a wide selection of products that cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” said K N Srikanth, director, home, kitchen and outdoors, Amazon India.

The e-commerce giant noted a strong double-digit growth in new customers, mostly coming from tier 2 and below cities in the country’s most populous state. UP has been identified as one of the largest markets for Amazon.in, with Lucknow, Noida, and Ghaziabad contributing to over 50% of the total demand from the state.

Customers from Lucknow have shown a particular interest in shopping for furniture, fitness products, bathroom products, wall paints, and premium kitchen appliances. The release added that Lucknow has also emerged as a strong market for sustainable products, such as energy-efficient appliances, solar panels, and water-conserving purifiers, experiencing more than a 2X growth.

To celebrate the success in the region, Amazon.in hosted a day-long event in Lucknow on Wednesday, showcasing products across various categories including furniture, home essentials, kitchen & appliances, home decor & lighting, sports & fitness, EV & vehicle accessories, outdoor & gardening, among others. This event provided an opportunity for media and partners to interact with Amazon India’s leadership and experience their favourite brands and products.

To enhance shopping convenience for customers, Amazon.in has expanded installation services across various products such as fan, lighting, kitchen & bath accessories. Additionally, the availability of electric vehicles (EVs) on Amazon.in has seen strong demand from UP customers for brands such as Hero Vida and Bajaj Chetak.

Amazon.in is also offering attractive deals for new customers, including free delivery on the first order of home, kitchen, and outdoor products, with cash on delivery, and an extra 20% off up to 100 for first-time customers shopping for home, kitchen, and outdoor products.