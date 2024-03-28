Register Now
H&M opens 61st India store in Pune

Mannu Mathew
Image Credit: LinkedIn
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

The new H&M store is located at Kopa Mall.

New Delhi: Swedish fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has opened its 61st store in India in Pune, a social media post by a company official said on Thursday.

The latest store is located at Kopa Mall in Pune.

“H&M India is ending the Indian Fiscal Year with a bang! The fashion brand just opened its fifth store in Pune at Kopa Mall. This expansion is a testament to the brand’s commitment to growth and providing customers with stylish and trendy clothing options in India,” said Louis Coucke, chief financial officer (CFO), Country Controller India, H&M in a LinkedIn post.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported on opening its fourth store in the city of Pune at the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium. At that time, the new store was also Maharashtra’s first home concept store for the world’s second-biggest fashion brand.

According to Indiaretailing Insights, H&M opened three stores in the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year (FY) 2023-24. In the current quarter, the brand has opened around two new stores in the city of Bengaluru.

In 2023 itself, the brand has entered new cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Patna and Mangalore.

The company also appointed Daniel Erver as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) in January this year after Helena Helmersson decided to step down as CEO and leave the H&M group.

Founded by Erling Persson in 1947, the brand entered the Indian market in 2015 and now stands with 61 stores across over 30 cities. It also offers an online shopping experience through its website, app and also through fashion ecommerce company Myntra.

