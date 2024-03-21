Register Now
Lenskart opens 15th store in UAE

Mannu Mathew
By Mannu Mathew
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

The new store is located at Al Ghurair city centre 

New Delhi: Gurugram-based omnichannel eyewear retail chain Lenskart has opened its 15th store in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a social media post by a company official said.

“Happy to announce that we have opened our 15th store in UAE at Al Ghurair city centre marking 22 stores across the GCC region. It is always a great experience to set up the store from scratch and watch it grow,” said Fathima Alisha, Operations – Lenskart Middle East in a LinkedIn post.

The new store is located at Al Ghurair city centre after it launched one last month at City Center Deira in UAE.

This store marks the completion of 22 operational stores in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. IndiaRetailing had earlier reported on how the company forayed into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where it opened over four stores in almost two months.

According to a company blog, Lenskart forayed into the Middle East market in 2021 with its first store opening in Dubai, UAE. The company at that time committed an investment of around $50 million for the expansion in the UAE market.

Lenskart was founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. With over 1,100 stores strategically located in major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai across India, the company’s online platform and retail outlets collectively offer a collection of more than 5,000 eyewear styles, according to information available on the company’s website.

