Fashion-tech platform LehLah launches campaign featuring Athiya Shetty

The campaign will feature garment pieces from Shetty’s personal wardrobe exclusively on its app, granting access for users

Bengaluru: Fashion-tech platform LehLah has collaborated with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty to launch a campaign titled ‘Your Closet’, the company said in a press release on Monday. 

The campaign will feature garment pieces from Shetty’s personal wardrobe exclusively on its app, granting access for users.

Continuing the partnership, LehLah also unveiled another campaign featuring Shetty. In the video, she personally invites users to explore her curated collection.

“Collaborating with Athiya has been an absolute joy. Her innate sense of style and commitment to empowering others aligns perfectly with LehLah’s ethos. Together, we are not just offering fashion; we’re fostering a community of self-expression and support, all while contributing to a cause close to our hearts.” said Ashna Ruia, founder of LehLah.

The proceeds from the collaboration will be directed towards Vipla Foundation, supporting its cause of empowering women and children.

“I am thrilled to share a part of my personal style journey with everyone through LehLah. Fashion is not just about what you wear, but how it makes you feel, and I hope my pre-loved fashion collection inspires confidence and individuality in all who explore it on the app,” said Shetty.

LehLah is a consumer-focused fashion tech app launched in November 2022 by.. The app’s technology is tailored to help creators post their curated looks and tag every product with shoppable links to LehLah’s partner brands. This feature enables consumers to shop tagged products from the creator’s content directly with a single click. 

