Louis Philippe and Van Heusen open new stores in Qatar

Bengaluru: Louis Philippe and Van Heusen, fashion brands owned by Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, have broadened their international presence with the launch of new stores in Qatar, the parent company said in a press release on Monday.

The brands have opened flagship stores situated on the first floor of Mall of Qatar, as part of a strategic collaboration with the HK Group, a Qatar-based developing company.

“We are thrilled to bring Louis Philippe and Van Heusen closer to our customers in Qatar with our second exclusive outlets for both brands. This expansion aligns with our ambitious growth strategy as we continue to expand our retail footprint across the globe, following recent openings in Mauritius and the UAE,” said Jacob John, president – premium brands at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL).

The new Louis Philippe store offers a range of premium formal and casual wear, including its Permapress Collection – a wrinkle-free range of shirts trousers and suits, Gods and Kings collection for special occasions and luxury range Luxure.

The latest store marks the opening of Van Heusen’s second flagship store in Qatar, showcasing Van Heusen Move Labs collection, Van Heusen Worldwear collection and also houses Van Heusen Women.

“The launch of the Louis Philippe and Van Heusen stores in Mall of Qatar represents a significant expansion for both brands in the Qatar market. With a focus on men’s and women’s fashion, these brands introduce a wide range of stylish and versatile clothing options, further enhancing the shopping experience for our valued customers,” said Dr. Hassan Kunhi, chairman of HK Group.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is part of The Aditya Birla Group. The company has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points of sale in department stores across India as of March 2023.

ABFRL’s portfolio includes brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Pantaloons, American Eagle, Forever 21 and Peter England.