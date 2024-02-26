Van Heusen collaborates with Hungama’s Heftyverse

The move is aimed at driving platform adoption, enhancing user engagement, and encouraging e-commerce transactions

Bengaluru: Van Heusen, a fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has joined forces with digital entertainment company Hungama’s Heftyverse to elevate the online shopping experience by leveraging 3D. This association will offer consumers a fusion of entertainment and fashion.

The collaboration enables users to express themselves in global styles and a variety in virtual fashion. One of the features is Heftyverse Avatar Customization which allows users to personalise their avatars with outfits from the brand.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Hungama’s Heftyverse, a partnership that further strengthens our brand’s commitment to innovation. With this initiative, we aim to elevate the intersection of fashion and digital entertainment, creating a synergy that resonates with the dynamic lifestyles of our discerning new-age consumers,” said Abhay Bahugune, chief operating officer of Van Heusen.

The offering enhances the user’s appeal on the virtual platform and enables them to share stylized looks on social media and purchase the look in real life through the brand’s e-commerce platform.

Heftyverse is a metaverse initiative of Hefty Entertainment Inc., a division of Hungama.

“Teaming up with ABFRL for this exciting initiative marks a significant milestone for Heftyverse and Hungama Digital Entertainment. This collaborative effort propels us into the immersive world of the metaverse, where digital fashion and captivating experiences seamlessly merge,” said Neeraj Roy, founder of Hungama Digital Media.

Heftyverse is now available on browsers on laptops and mobile devices.