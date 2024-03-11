Ace Turtle signs up Myntra to sell Dockers online in India

Dockers will have a dedicated online Brand Store on the Myntra app and visibility through Myntra Minis

New Delhi: Ace Turtle, the technology-native retail company announced on Monday its collaboration with Myntra, to distribute American khaki lifestyle apparel brand Dockers, of which it is the exclusive licensee in India.

Ace Turtle recently opened Dockers’ first store at the Pacific Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi.

Under the collaboration, Myntra will offer the complete apparel collection of Dockers, comprising over 160 stock-keeping units (SKUs), including Dockers’ signature khakis, shirts and sweaters.

Dockers will have a dedicated online Brand Store on the Myntra app and will have extensive visibility through Minis, Myntra’s widely viewed short video content.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Myntra with the exclusive online marketplace launch for Dockers in India. Myntra’s unmatched reach and commitment to delivering a superior online fashion and lifestyle shopping experience aligns perfectly with Dockers’ ethos,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer, Ace Turtle.

“We will continue to expand the distribution for Dockers to make its premium quality fashion apparel accessible to millions of Indian consumers leveraging our unique technology-driven operating model, deep understanding of Indian consumers and omnichannel commerce expertise,” he added.

Sharing her perspective, Jayanti Ganguly, VP – Business, Myntra said, ”We are thrilled to launch the iconic American brand Dockers on Myntra through our strategic collaboration with Ace Turtle.”

“We believe that Dockers stands for timeless style, effortless elegance and flawless quality and this would be highly appreciated and loved by our growing base of premium male shoppers spread across the nation,” she added further.

This is the third stint of the semi-formal khaki brand in the country, which is a division of American company Levi-Strauss. The brand entered India in 2000 and exited the market in 2004. It re-entered India again in 2005 and exited yet again in 2009 due to the consumer’s deviation from the khaki category to denim wear and formal pants with blended fabrics.

This time, the brand has re-entered India in partnership with Ace Turtle, the exclusive licensee of international brands Lee, Wrangler, Toys ‘R’ Us, and Babies ‘R’ Us in India.