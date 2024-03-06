Puma India opens 75 stores in 2023

The expansion encompasses more than 2 lakh sq. ft. of retail space spread across cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Guwahati, Surat, Dehradun, Jaipur and Indore, among others

Bengaluru: Multinational sportswear brand Puma has opened a total of 75 retail outlets across India in 2023, a company official wrote on social media.

The expansion encompasses more than 2 lakh sq. ft. of retail space spread across several cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Surat, Dehradun, Jaipur and Indore, among others.

“2023 was a year of unprecedented growth and resilience for Puma India. We opened gates to 75 stores nationwide; our dedication to excellence propelled us to stay ahead of the game,” said Abhijith R, business development manager (South India) at Puma India in a LinkedIn post.

The company experienced growth despite challenges such as changing consumer wallet share, varying footfall, business disruption and fluctuating market dynamics, the post added.

“We all have heard of the old saying – ‘When the going gets tough the tough gets going’ and we at Puma India completely slayed this in 2023. Dodging tough times the CAT leaped and launched a whopping 75 stores across India,” said Vishal Gupta, executive director – retail at Puma India in a social media post.

In 2023, Puma India welcomed its new managing director Karthik Balagopalan who replaced Abhishek Ganguly who left Puma to start his own venture.

Puma entered the Indian market in 2006 and as of 9 August 2023 operated over 582 stores in the country.

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The German-based group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf, and stichd, distributing its products in more than 120 countries and employing over 20,000 people worldwide.