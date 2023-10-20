Menswear brand Madsto secures seed funding from Prajay Advisors

Madsto plans to foray into the women’s casual bottom wear segment, with a particular emphasis on plus-size offerings

Mumbai: Madsto, a menswear fashion retail brand, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed-stage funding round by Prajay Advisors LLP, Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

Dr. Prakash Mody, founder, Prajay Advisors said, “We are very pleased to be partnering with Madsto. The company’s lean operations allow it to maintain a competitive edge while continuing to expand its product offerings.”

Madsto’s products are available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart etc and their official website.

Madsto was founded by Prashanth Sathri, it has established itself as a prominent player in the fashion retail sector, specializing in men’s casual wear. In addition to their focus on men’s casual wear, Madsto plans to foray into the women’s casual bottom wear segment, with a particular emphasis on plus-size offerings.