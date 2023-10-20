Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Finance and FundingLatest News

Menswear brand Madsto secures seed funding from Prajay Advisors

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
20
0
Source: Pix4free.org
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Madsto plans to foray into the women’s casual bottom wear segment, with a particular emphasis on plus-size offerings

Mumbai: Madsto, a menswear fashion retail brand, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed-stage funding round by Prajay Advisors LLP, Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

Dr. Prakash Mody, founder, Prajay Advisors said, “We are very pleased to be partnering with Madsto. The company’s lean operations allow it to maintain a competitive edge while continuing to expand its product offerings.”

Madsto’s products are available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart etc and their official website.

Madsto was founded by Prashanth Sathri, it has established itself as a prominent player in the fashion retail sector, specializing in men’s casual wear. In addition to their focus on men’s casual wear, Madsto plans to foray into the women’s casual bottom wear segment, with a particular emphasis on plus-size offerings.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

DLF Malls kicks off the festive season with the first ever ‘DLF Malls Shopping Festival’

During the shopping festival customers can stand a chance to win prizes like an iPhone 15  New Delhi: As the Diwali festive season...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In