Menswear brand DaMensch opens 25 retail stores in 12 months

Bengaluru: Homegrown menswear brand DaMensch has opened 25 exclusive retail stores across India within a span of 12 months, the retailer said in a press release on Wednesday.

The D2C (direct to consumer) innerwear brand is aiming to cross the Rs100 crore mark with a focused approach of opening retail stores in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“Even though DaMensch has always banked on a multi-channel approach, offline continues to be a focus channel for us. We have stocked the stores with the entire range of products offered by DaMensch, so that the consumers can touch and feel their premium prowess before making their purchasing decision,” said Gaurav Pushkar and Anurag Saboo, co-founders of DaMensch.

“We intend to expand to at least 100 stores by the end of 2024,” they added.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, DaMensch was founded in 2018 as a men’s innerwear brand and in 2021, it forayed into the outerwear category.

The brand opened its first brick-and-mortar outlet at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru in 2022.

Today, it caters to more than 1 million consumers. As per the latest audited and announced results for the fiscal year (FY) 2022, the brand has clocked a revenue of close to Rs 60 crore, said Ashmeer Sayyed, the chief retail officer of DaMensch in an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing.