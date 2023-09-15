Google News
FirstCry’s kidswear brand Pine Kids unveils its first EBO in India

The new outlet of Pine Kids is located at Z Square Mall, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Bengaluru: Kids clothing brand Pine Kids from the house of FirstCry, an online retailer for multi-category baby products has launched its first EBO (exclusive brand outlet) in India at the Z Square Mall, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a mall official wrote on social media.

“Elated to announce the opening of the first EBO (pan India) of Pine Kids from the house of FirstCry.com (BrainBees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) Discover the unmatchable kids fashion and an unforgettable shopping experience,” said Shashank Tripathi, head of leasing at Z Square Mall in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

FirstCry.com, owned by BrainBees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 2010 by Supam Maheshwari and Amitava Saha as an e-commerce venture and soon switched to a hybrid model (online-to-offline). In 2011, the Pune headquartered company opened its first offline store.

Today, FirstCry has over 25 million customers in the domestic and international markets, The retailer houses more than 2,000 national and international brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Ed-a-Mamma, Adidas Kids, Global Desi, Puma, Pigeon, Farlin, Mattel, Pampers and Disney.

