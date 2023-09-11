Apparel brand Rare Rabbit opens 6 stores in one month

The recent openings were at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh; Forum Mall, Kochi; Bombay Bazaar, Meerut; Mall of The Millennium, Pune; Sector 17, Chandigarh and Mall of Ranchi, Jharkhand

Mumbai: Omni-channel menswear brand Rare Rabbit has opened six outlets in the last month with its latest opening at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a company official announced on social media on Sunday. The recent openings were at Forum Mall, Kochi, Bombay Bazaar, Meerut, Mall of The Millennium, Pune, Sector 17, Chandigarh and Mall of Ranchi, Jharkhand.

“New store alert! Rare Rabbit is now open in Guntur!!,” Vinita Sobarad, national sales manager, Rare Rabbit posted on LinkedIn.

Rare Rabbit opened its 100th store in April 2023 at Vega City Mall, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru.

Rare Rabbit is a menswear apparel brand offering t-shirts, boxers, joggers, sliders, smart casuals, sportswear, ethnic wear, polo t-shirts, checkered shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, graphic t-shirts, puffer jackets, bomber jackets, hoodies, shorts, Bermuda, and track pants. The brand also caters to plus sizes, offering sizes from S to 4XL.

Rare Rabbit also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ.

The brand was founded in 2015 by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare by Manish Poddar, a subsidiary of Rahamani Textiles Pvt. Ltd.