Apparel brand Rare Rabbit unveils 100th store in India

Rare Rabbit store, Vega City Mall, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
The 100th store of Rare Rabbit is situated at Vega City Mall, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Menswear brand Rare Rabbit has opened its 100th store in the country in Bengaluru, a company official said on social media. The store is situated at Vega City Mall, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru.

Rare Rabbit opened its 99th store in New Delhi at Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, Tilak Nagar. The menswear brand plans to continue its brick-and-mortar expansion across the country. “30 more stores lined up,” said Lavish Soni, business head of retail and trade at The House of Rare in a LinkedIn post.

Menswear brand Rare Rabbit was founded in 2015 and launched its first flagship store in UB City, Bengaluru in the year 2017. The company forayed into womenswear with Rareism in 2019 with a flagship store at VR Mall, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Rare Rabbit also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ.

Rare Rabit is a brand by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare, founded by Manish Poddar. The House of Rare is a subsidiary of Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd.

