Rare Rabbit opens store in Chandigarh

Rare Rabbit also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces

New Delhi: Omni-channel menswear brand Rare Rabbit has opened its latest outlet at Sector 17 in Chandigarh, a realtor announced on social media on Monday. The company opened its 100th offline store in April at Vega City Mall, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru.

“We are pleased to announce the opening to Rare Rabbit store at none other than Sector-17, Chandigarh. Rare Rabbit fashion is trending and making statements today in the industry. Best wishes to the brand for another crown,” CRA Realtors announced in a LinkedIn post.

Rare Rabbit is a menswear apparel brand offering t-shirts, boxers, joggers, sliders, smart casuals, sportswear, ethnic wear, polo t-shirts, checkered shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts, puffer jackets, bomber jackets, hoodies, shorts, Bermuda, and track pants. The brand also caters to plus sizes as it offers sizes from S to 4XL.

Rare Rabbit also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ.

Rare Rabbit was founded in 2015 by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare by Manish Poddar, which is a subsidiary of Rahamani Textiles Pvt. Ltd.