Reliance Retail acquires controlling 51% stake in Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma

Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) has acquired Alia Bhatt’s conscious kids and maternity wear brand Ed-a-Mamma with a 51% majority stake, the company announced in a press release. The agreement is through Reliance Brands Ltd., a subsidiary of RRVL that launches and builds global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly.

“At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt,” Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said.

“With sustainability as its core proposition, the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands’ vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry,” she added.

Speaking about the joint venture, Alia Bhatt said, “Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there’s scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing.”

Ed-a-Mamma is an apparel brand founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020. It offers a wide range of kidswear and maternity collections.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Lifestyle and Pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 260,364 crore ($ 31.7 billion) and net profit of ₹9,181 crore ($ 1.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.

RBL’s current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, etc. RBL today operates 2,169 doors split into 905 stores and 1,264 shop-in-shops in India.

In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys that has 174 doors across 15 countries.