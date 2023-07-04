Reliance Retail opens first Hamleys Play store in Chennai

The new Hamleys Play outlet is situated at Phoenix Market City, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Chennai

Bengaluru: Reliance-owned multinational toy retailer Hamleys has launched its first Hamleys Play store in Chennai at the Phoenix Market City, according to a mall official’s social media post. The new outlet on the second floor of the Phoenix Market City at Indira Gandhi Nagar, Velachery in Chennai marks the brand’s expansion in South India.



“Reliance Brands Ltd opened its first Hamleys Play store in the city opposite to PVR Ltd on the second floor of Phoenix Market City, Chennai,” said Sarath Kumar, assistant manager- leasing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new outlet.

Targetted at kids in the age group of 3-8 years, Hamleys Play are concept-based stores that feature 20 activities designed to engage toddlers, kids as well as parents. These include water play, musical wall, ball pools, wall climbing, donut slide, building bricks zone, sand play, role play, treehouse, car track, and a dedicated space for storytelling and DIY activities.

Hamleys was founded by William Hamleys in 1760 and is one of the oldest retailers of toys in the world. The UK-based brand’s first store was opened by its founder in Holborn, London as a small toy shop and today Hamleys is present in 18 countries such as the UK, India, the UAE, China, and Russia.

World’s first Hamleys Play store was launched in 2021 at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Reliance Brands Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acquired British toy retailer Hamleys in 2019 in an all-cash deal. Reliance Brands acquired a 100% stake in Hamleys Global Holdings (HGHL).