Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In FocusSpeciality Retail

Reliance Retail opens first Hamleys Play store in Chennai

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
36
0
Hamleys Play store, Chennai; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new Hamleys Play outlet is situated at Phoenix Market City, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Chennai

Bengaluru: Reliance-owned multinational toy retailer Hamleys has launched its first Hamleys Play store in Chennai at the Phoenix Market City, according to a mall official’s social media post. The new outlet on the second floor of the Phoenix Market City at Indira Gandhi Nagar, Velachery in Chennai marks the brand’s expansion in South India.

“Reliance Brands Ltd opened its first Hamleys Play store in the city opposite to PVR Ltd on the second floor of  Phoenix Market City, Chennai,” said Sarath Kumar, assistant manager- leasing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new outlet.

Targetted at kids in the age group of 3-8 years, Hamleys Play are concept-based stores that feature 20 activities designed to engage toddlers, kids as well as parents. These include water play, musical wall, ball pools, wall climbing, donut slide, building bricks zone, sand play, role play, treehouse, car track, and a dedicated space for storytelling and DIY activities.

Hamleys was founded by William Hamleys in 1760 and is one of the oldest retailers of toys in the world. The UK-based brand’s first store was opened by its founder in Holborn, London as a small toy shop and today Hamleys is present in 18 countries such as the UK, India, the UAE, China, and Russia. 

World’s first Hamleys Play store was launched in 2021 at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Reliance Brands Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acquired British toy retailer Hamleys in 2019 in an all-cash deal. Reliance Brands acquired a 100% stake in Hamleys Global Holdings (HGHL).

 

spot_img
Latest News
Food ServicePTI -

Rebel Foods enters Saudi Arabia; aims to build $100 mn food delivery biz in 3 yrs

This foray is in partnership with Dubai-headquartered KitchenPark and dynamic Saudi entrepreneur, Fahad Al Hokair-founded Kitch Mumbai: Home-grown food-tech company...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Rebel Foods

Rebel Foods enters Saudi Arabia; aims to build $100 mn food...

PTI -