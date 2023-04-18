Big GridIn FocusStore Launches

Reliance-owned Hamleys & The Tank expand in North and South India

Hamleys store; Source: LinkedIn
Reliance Brands-owned luxury clothing brand The Tank is opening its latest store in Zirakpur, Punjab and toys retailer Hamleys’ outlet in both Zirakpur and Lulu Mall

Mumbai: Hamleys, the British multinational toy retailer that Reliance Brands had acquired in 2019, is set to launch its two stores, one in Zirakpur in Punjab and another at Lulu Mall, Trivandrum in Kerala, the company said in a social media post.

In a LinkedIn post, Reliance Brands also shared that it has rolled out in Zirakpur a store of the Tank, a discounted outlet format that sells discounted products of Steve Madden, GAS, Diesel, Superdry, Brooks Brothers, Quicksilver, Roxy, Kenneth Cole, Paul & Shark and Ermenegildo Zegna among dozens of other labels from the Reliance Brands’ stable.

“Tank opens another store, now in Zirakpur while Hamleys is expanding with 2 more stores, one in Zirakpur and another at Lulu Mall, Trivandrum!” read Reliance Brands Ltd’s announcement in a Linkedin post.

The Tank is a luxury clothing brand by Reliance Brands Ltd. which offers more than 20 international brands.

Reliance Brands Ltd, the top-end retail venture of Reliance Retail acquired Hamleys in 2019. In India, it has more than 100 stores spread over 36 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Amritsar, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad among other cities.

Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram was launched in December 2021 by multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group International. The mall is spread across 2,000,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Akkulam Bridge, Anayara Post. It houses over 300 national and international brand stores and 12 anchor stores.

DigitalPTI -

Chennai city ranks among top 5 in digital payment transactions in 2022: Report

Bengaluru emerged on top with 29 million transactions worth $65 billion followed by New Delhi 19.6 million transactions worth...

