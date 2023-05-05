spot_img
Reliance-owned toy brand Hamleys opens store in Kosovo

By Anagha R Ratna
Hamleys store, Kosovo; Source: LinkedIn
The store is spread across 22,604 sq. ft. and is situated at Prishtina Mall in Kosovo, a country in southeast Europe

Bengaluru: Reliance-owned multinational toy retailer Hamleys has launched a flagship store in Kosovo, marking its expansion in the Southeast European region, wrote the retail giant on social media. The store is spread across a retail space of 22,604 sq. ft. and is situated at Prishtina Mall in Kosovo.

“In true Hamleys style, the store opening was filled with exciting activities including face painting, magic tricks, a DJ and some lip-smacking food. The store was graced with over 800 guests including kids and families for the grand opening,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Hamleys was founded by William Hamleys in 1760 and is one of the oldest retailers of toys in the world. The UK-based brand’s first store was opened by its founder in Holborn, London as a small toy shop and today Hamleys is present in 18 countries such as the UK, India, the UAE, China, and Russia.

Reliance Brands Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acquired British toy retailer Hamleys in 2019 in an all-cash deal. Reliance Brands acquired a 100% stake in Hamleys Global Holdings (HGHL).

In India, Hamleys has more than 100 stores spread over 36 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Amritsar, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad among other cities.

Recently, Hamleys expanded its presence in North and South India with two stores, one in Zirakpur, Punjab and another at Lulu Mall, Kerala. Read more about it here.

