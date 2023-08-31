H&M enters Patna

The two-storey store is located at the City Center mall in Christia Colony in Patna, Bihar. This is H&M’s 54th store in India

New Delhi: Swedish multinational retail clothing company Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) opened its first store in Patna last week, a company official announced on social media on Sunday.

The two-storey store is located at the City Center mall in Christia Colony in Patna, Bihar. This is the brand’s 54th store in India.

“H&M fans in Patna, the wait is finally over! Store number 54 is officially open at City Center mall. Elevate your fashion game and shop for all your needs at the new store. #FashionForAll inspiration continues with H&M’s growth journey,” Prateek Kumar, head of merchandising at H&M said in a LinkedIn post.

Recently, H&M opened an outlet at the Mall of Ranchi in Ranchi as well, which was the fast fashion brand’s 53rd store in the country.

The global apparel brand offers menswear, women’s wear and kidswear at its outlets and also through it online platforms; website and application.

The Sweden-based fashion brand that entered the Indian market eight years ago, now stands with 54 stores across 30 cities in the country. It is also available online through its website, app and e-commerce marketplace Myntra.