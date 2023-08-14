Google News
H&M opens 53rd store in India

Source: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/louiscoucke_hm-hmindia-store53-activity-7095751277585793027-8wFp/
H&M opened its first store in Ranchi, located at the Mall of Ranchi on Ratu Road

New Delhi: Swedish multinational retail clothing company Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) opened its first store in Ranchi last week, a company official announced on social media on Friday. The two-storey store is located at the Mall of Ranchi on Ratu Road in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This is the brand’s 53rd store in India.

“The journey continues, today it is in Ranchi! Fashion has a new destination! H&M is now open at Mall of Ranchi, See you there! #hm #hmindia #store53,” Louis Coucke, chief financial officer – country controller India at H&M, said in a LinkedIn post.

Recently, H&M opened an outlet at Palladium mall in Ahmedabad as well, which was the fast fashion brand’s 52nd store in the country.

H&M opens 53rd store in IndiaThe global apparel brand offers menswear, women’s wear and kidswear at its outlets and also through it online platforms; website and application.

Currently, H&M is offering its customers up to 50% off with extra 15% off on sale articles, on the occasion of Independence day on its app and website.

The Sweden-based fashion brand that entered the Indian market eight years ago, now stands with 53 stores across 29 cities in the country. It is also available online through its website, app and e-commerce marketplace Myntra.

