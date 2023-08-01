Fast-fashion brand H&M opens store in Ahmedabad

The new outlet is located at Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Bengaluru: Swedish multinational retail clothing company Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has opened its latest store in Ahmedabad, a company official wrote on social media. The new outlet is located at Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“Glad to announce the opening of another flagship store at Palladium Ahmedabad. H&M opened its doors to enhance your shopping experience,” said Monil Gheewala, asst. vice president of leasing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The Swedish fashion brand H&M was founded by Erling Persson in 1947. In October 2015, the brand entered the Indian market and now stands with over 51 stores across 26 cities in the country as of April 2023. It also offers an online shopping experience through its website, app and also through fashion e-commerce company Myntra.

