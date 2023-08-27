Retail-tech case study: Killer transformation

How KKCL maximised inventory rotations, minimised stock ageing, fine-tuned business strategies reduced waste and enhanced profitability with the help of its tech partner Logic ERP

Mumbai: Killer is one of the early players in India’s denim segment. Founded in 1989 by Kewal Kiran, Killer Jeans is the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. (KKCL). What began as a denim-centric venture has now transformed into a multi-brand powerhouse, housing brands like K-Lounge, Easies, Lawman, and Integriti.

According to Lakhbir Singh, brand head, KKCL, Killer is the second biggest brand with Reliance at present and is available on around 700 terminals. Pre-COVID-19, the brand had around 32 exclusive stores. In May 2023, there were 230 operational Killer stores and over 250 K Lounge stores. Its total store count stood at around 500 stores and 650 shop-in-shops.

According to Singh, technology has played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s operations and driving growth over the years. Recently, the brand brought in business intelligence tools for operational efficiency.

The Need

The key requirement was to automate processes throughout its value chain. It also wanted to improve the efficiency of its supply chain and operations as well as automate sales processes. The brand therefore tied up with Logic ERP to help in the process.

The Approach

With the help of Logic ERP, KKCL integrated technology starting from line presentation to supply chain management to create an end-to-end aligned supply chain. From order management to production and supply chain, the entire process has been streamlined.

Automating processes also extended to sales channels. The brand’s presence across multiple channels, such as exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and shop-in-shops, required a dynamic inventory management system. Logic ERP’s Business Intelligence (BI) tools provided the brand with real-time insights, enabling immediate response to changing factors like offers, pricing, and inventory rotation.

“Through technology, the inventory of the distributor warehouse is real-time accessible to us. Any changes in offers, price, ageing merchandise, rotation of per category, per size, per colour, it is real-time accessible to me. We got BI tools from Logic ERP where in can see the data in the form of a dashboard,” explained Singh.

Challenges

Singh acknowledged that while technology offers substantial benefits, challenges can arise. He highlighted the issue of delays in raw material delivery, emphasizing the importance of minimizing cloth wastage. Logic ERP’s technology has helped the brand address this challenge by providing a digital and visible solution, ensuring efficient utilization of leftover materials in by-products.

Business Impact

One of the significant impacts of technology implementation was through the Automatic Auto Replenishment (ARS) tool. This tool optimizes inventory replenishment, enhancing customer interactions and experiences. With the ability to categorize garments and replenish inventory, the brand has achieved six inventory rotations per year. Singh mentions, “This approach has led to double-digit growth with a positive impact of technology on sales figures.”

By maximizing inventory rotations and minimizing stock ageing, the brand has fine-tuned its business strategies, enhancing profitability and reducing waste.

From enhancing customer engagement through real-time inventory management to optimizing operations through tools like ARS, the brand’s success story illustrates the coordinated relationship between technology and growth. Killer Jeans is also planning to expand its horizons with a new 1 lakh sq. ft. warehouse.