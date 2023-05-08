Denim brand Killer Jeans launches store in Bihar

The store is located at Raxaul, East Champaran district, Bihar

Bengaluru: Men’s denim wear brand Killer Jeans has opened an exclusive store in Bihar, a company official wrote on social media. The store is located at Raxaul East Champaran district.

The new store offers products including men’s ready-to-wear trousers, cargos, capris, shirts, jackets, tee-shirts, innerwear (vests and briefs), footwear, time-wear, eyewear and accessories like belts and bracelets.

Continuing its offline expansion, recently the brand launched a new outlet at Sirohi in Rajasthan. Read more about it here.

Killer Jeans was founded by Kewal Kiran in 1989 as the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Apart from Killer Jeans, today the company has a portfolio of four menswear brands including K-Lounge, Easies, Lawman and Integriti.

The company also forayed into womenswear with a complete range for women with sub-brands such as Killer for her, Easies femme, LawmanPg3 Chica and Integriti Galz.

Currently, Killer Jeans operates more than 130 exclusive outlets and over 240 K-Lounge branded outlets across the country. It is also available through 350 large format stores and more than 2000 multiple brand outlets, as per the company’s website.