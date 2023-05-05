Killer Jeans opens store in Rajasthan   

Killer Jeans owned by Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited has opened an exclusive store at Sirohi in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Killer Jeans, a denimwear brand owned by Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. (KKCL), has opened an exclusive store at Sirohi in Rajasthan, announced a company official on social media.

“Happy to announce that Killer Exclusive Store is now open in Sirohi, Rajasthan. #newstoreopening #newstore #retail #killer #thisisus,” Kshitiz Mathur, Area Sales Manager at Killer Jeans said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of the new store.

Launched in 1898 KKCL, Killer targets men between the ages of 16 and 30. The brand has expanded its offering to include a wide range of products including men’s ready-to-wear trousers, cargos, capris, shirts, jackets, tee-shirts, innerwear (vests and briefs), footwear (shoes, socks), time-wear, eyewear and other addictive accessories like belts and bracelets.

The brand claims to have several innovations to its name including worn-out jeans, shreds jeans, water-saver jeans and more.

It operates more than 130 exclusive outlets and 240 K-Lounge branded outlets. It is also available through 350 large format stores and more than 2000 multiple brand outlets, as per the company’s website.