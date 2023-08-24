Archies will offer Ama branded merchandise targetted at GenZ, and young adults

New Delhi: Gifting retail chain Archies has announced expanding its kids offerings with a diverse range of back-to-school essentials for kids. The company also announced the launch of new brand called AMA targeted at the older kids–GenZ and young adults, which the company will start selling mid-October. The brand unveiled its new brand mascot AMA to mark the category expansion.

AMA embodies the core values of the brand—leadership, friendship, joy, loyalty, and self-expression, the release said.

“AMA’s appeal and relatability are poised to deepen connections with GenZs & Juveniles. Expanding into this category through their Ama Merchandising empowers us to create cherished memories and meaningful associations. The category expansion aligns with Archies’ legacy of celebrating relationships and spreading happiness,” Varun Moolchandani, Archies’ Executive Director said.

With this move, the company aims to attract more kids as customers, keeping them with it through all their stages from toddler years all the way to adulthood with different social expression and lifestyle products as per their age, a company representative told IndiaRetailing.com

Started in 1979, Archies is one of the early players in the social expressions category in the country and once commanded the lion’s share of the greeting cards and gifting market in India. Read more about how the brand is reinventing itself here. Archies recently also partnered with beauty and wellness brand MCaffeine. Read more about it here.