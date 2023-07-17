The partnership aims to provide optimal product awareness and promotion among users

Mumbai: Archies, a gifting brand and skin care and wellness brand, MCaffeine has joined hands to enhance the gifting experience of their joint customer base, the company announced in a press release. The partnership aims to provide optimal product awareness and promotion among users.

Commenting on the partnership, Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies, said, “The collaboration will bring together our expertise in curating thoughtful gifts with MCaffeine’s premium and widely acclaimed products. We are confident that this partnership will resonate with our customers and provide them with innovative and appealing gifting options.”

Tarun Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, MCaffeine, added, “This collaboration will enable us to showcase our products to a wider audience and offer them a unique gifting experience. We believe that our high-quality, gender-neutral products, combined with Archies’ artistic flair, will create a winning proposition for consumers.”

Archies Limited owns and operates a chain of greeting cards and gift stores. The company offers a wide variety of products, including photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift baskets, perfumes, stuffed toys, and other gifts. Furthermore, Archies is consciously targeting high-end malls and other prime retail spaces for opening its own stores. It currently operates 325 exclusive outlets (in 15 states and 66 cities), including company-owned and franchise stores across India and neighbouring countries.

MCaffeine is a personal care and wellness brand known for its enriching products. Its products broadly fall under 3 categories – Hair Care, Skin Care, and Body Care.