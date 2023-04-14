Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Natural skincare brand Botnal debuts on Nykaa

Botnal’s products have already been restocked four times since its launch on Nykaa, with 30% of the sales coming from repeat customers

Bengaluru: Natural and sustainable skincare brand Botnal has launched on the beauty e-commerce portal Nykaa, the brand announced in a press release on Thursday. Botnal’s products have already been restocked four times since its launch on Nykaa, with 30% of the sales coming from repeat customers.

“After an extremely successful year of Botnal, we are ecstatic to be launching our products on Nykaa. With Nykaa’s vast consumer base, we aim to reach a larger audience of skincare enthusiasts who prefer natural skincare ingredients over their chemical counterparts,” said Hemangi Dhir, founder of Botnal.

The brand products listed on Nykaa include essences, serums, night creams and cleansing butters. Botnal, which stands for botanical and natural, aims to satisfy the market’s demand for natural and sustainable skincare products through Nykaa’s e-commerce reach, the release said.

“With high-quality products suited for all genders and skin types, we aim to position Botnal as the #1 skincare brand in the  Indian market and can’t wait to see how Nykaa users respond to our products,” Dhir added.

Entirely bootstrapped D2C (direct-to-consumer) beauty brand Botnal was founded in 2021. The brand products are also available on e-commerce marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon as well as on the brand website- www.botnal.com.

