Ten brands trying to capitalize on the Barbie Mania

Discover the list of national and global retail brands that have come out with special Barbie: The Movie collections which should also be credited for keeping the Barbiecore buzz intact

Bengaluru: Brand collaborations are nothing new, especially among fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories. But there’s something about the myriad number of Barbie: The Movie-themed brand collaborations dropping each day. Brands are trying to cash in on the Barbie mania that is hitting world over.

Barbie: The Movie is a fantasy comedy film directed by American screenwriter Greta Gerwig based on the Barbie fashion dolls by US-based toy manufacturing company Mattel, Inc. and is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The highly anticipated movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hit the big screen on 21 July.

Here are the top ten Barbie-themed retail collaborations around the world from jewellery to crockery and ice cream flavours.

Aldo x Barbie

Canadian footwear retailer Aldo has teamed up with Mattel, Inc. and launched its first-ever collaboration with Barbie: The Movie on 29 June. The Aldo x Barbie limited-edition collection features a 19-piece line of footwear, handbags and accessories in varying ranges of pink. The Barbie x Aldo Collection is available online as well as in-store at Aldo worldwide.

Zara x Barbie

Spanish multi-national retail clothing chain Zara launched Barbie: The Movie capsule collection on July 17. The collection by Zara is available for women, men and kids across categories including clothing accessories, beauty products, homeware and even a signature Barbie fragrance. Zara also opened two Barbie pop-up stores in New York and Paris, to commemorate the collection.

Nestasia x Barbie

Kolkata-based online-first home decor brand Nestasia has unveiled Barbie: The Movie inspired home decor collection in the first week of July. The specially curated collection includes showpieces, wall art, soft furnishings, crockery pieces, vases, bathroom accessories, travel kits, bags and other fashion accessories which are available online as well as the company’s first offline store in Kolkata.

Fossil x Barbie

American watch retailer Fossil launched a special-edition Barbie: x Fossil collection on 10 July reimagining the brand’s watches, leather items and jewellery. The collection features a variety of timepieces, leather accessories and Barbie-themed jewellery. The entire line will be available to shop online at Fossil.com and in selected Fossil retail stores.

Forever 21 x Barbie

Californian fast fashion retailer Forever 21 teamed up with Mattel in May to launch a Forever 21 x Barbie collection featuring 76 pieces across different categories, including streetwear, sleepwear, swimwear, and accessories.

Forever 21 also presented Barbie in metaverse in partnership with the web3 fashion developer Virtual Brand Group. Users can shop from the digital collection, dress up their avatars, and claim free Forever 21 x Barbie fashion surprises. The digital collection is present on the online game platform Roblox and the physical collection in selected retail stores, its official website and Forever 21 mobile app.

Baskin Robbins x Barbie

American multinational ice cream chain Baskin Robbins partnered with Barbie: The Movie as its official dessert partner in India with the launch of a special flavour for customers called the Mermaid Sundae. The delicacy was launched in the midst of July and it features a Barbie-themed ice cream scoop adorned with a mermaid tail and sprinkles.

Gap x Barbie

US-based Clothing and accessories retailer Gap launched a new brand collection in collaboration with Mattel on 23 May. The collection offers apparel and accessories featuring Barbie branding and Gap’s signature arch typeface.

Gap x Barbie collection is available in selected Gap stores globally and on its official website with select styles offered through Mattel Creations, Mattel’s direct-to-consumer platform.

This is not the first time that Gap and Barbie have partnered together. In 1995, Gap and Barbie produced a red Gap logo fit for Barbie herself, followed by ‘Barbie in Khakis’ debuting in 1996, and the ‘Barbie and Kelly in Denim’ collection a year later.

NYX Professional Makeup x Barbie

American cosmetics company that is a subsidiary of L’Oréal, NYX Professional Makeup unveiled the limited-edition Barbie: The Movie makeup collection in partnership with Warner Bros on 25 June. The collection spans mini shadow palettes, cheek palettes, eye pencil sticks, lashes, lip creams, and gloss in exclusive Barbie pink shades, and a compact mirror shaped like a flip phone.

NYX x Barbie has launched on nyxcosmetics.com and at the beauty store chain Ulta nationwide on 25 June, followed by a global release across all retailers on 1 July.

Primark x Barbie

International clothing retailer Primark has released a Barbie The Movie capsule collection in the first week of July, marking its first collaboration with Mattel.

The collection offers Barbie-themed fashion and accessories across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and lifestyle, including the viral Venice beach athletic wear. The fast fashion giant has also expanded its special assortment with a beauty collection that has taken inspiration from Mattel’s iconic doll.

Crocs x Barbie

Colorado headquartered footwear brand Crocs, Inc has teamed up with Barbie: The Movie and released a limited edition collection of clogs, sandals and jibbitz inspired by the pop culture icon.

The newly launched five pairs of shoes in varying shades of pink signify ‘confidence and self-expression’, according to a press statement from the two brands. The Crocs x Barbie collaboration is available on the shoe brand’s official website from 11 July.