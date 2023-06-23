Aldo launches its 9th retail store in Bengaluru

Situated at Forum Falcon City, Konanakunte, the new store is the 59th retail outlet of Aldo in India

Bengaluru: Footwear and accessories brand Aldo has launched its 9th retail outlet in Bengaluru, wrote the Apparel Group that runs the brand India on social media. Situated at Forum Falcon City, Konanakunte, the new store is the 59th retail outlet of Aldo in India.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Aldo’s newest store in Forum Falcon City, making it the 9th store in Bengaluru and 59th store in India,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

Aldo’s other retail stores in Bengaluru are located at Halasuru, Rajaji Nagar (Orion Mall), Whitefield (Phoenix Market City and Forum Shantiniketan), Mahatma Gandhi road (MG1 Mall), Binnipete (Lulu Global Mall), Ashok Nagar and Malleshwaram.

Aldo operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India. The company launched its first brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai at Phoenix High Street in May 2005.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including global brands such as Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.

Aldo is a Canadian multinational fashion and lifestyle retail company that owns and operates a worldwide chain of shoes and accessories stores. The company was founded by Aldo Bensadoun in 1972 and its corporate headquarters is based in Montreal. Today, the Aldo Group has nearly 3,000 stores across 100 countries.