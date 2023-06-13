Aldo unveils second retail store in Kerala

Situated at Hilite Mall in Calicut, the new store is the 58th retail outlet of Aldo in India

Bengaluru: Footwear and accessories brand Aldo has launched its second retail outlet in Kerala, wrote the retail conglomerate company Apparel Group India on social media. Situated at Hilite Mall in Calicut, the new store is the 58th retail outlet of Aldo in India.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Aldo’s new store at Hilite Mall in Calicut, making it the 2nd store in Kerala and the 58th store in India,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

Aldo’s first retail store in Kerala was launched in 2020 at the Lulu Mall, Edappally, Kochi.

Aldo operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India. The company launched its first brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai at Phoenix High Street in May 2005.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including global brands such as Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.

Aldo is a Canadian multinational fashion and lifestyle retail company that owns and operates a worldwide chain of shoes and accessories stores. The company was founded by Aldo Bensadoun in 1972 and its corporate headquarters is based in Montreal. Today, the Aldo Group has nearly 3,000 stores across 100 countries.