Bath & Body Works unveils its first high street store in India

The new store is spread across 1,500 sq. ft. and is located at 100 Feet Road at Indira Nagar in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: American personal care and fragrance brand Bath & Body Works has launched its first high street store in India in Bengaluru, a company official shared on social media. The new store is spread across 1,500 sq. ft. of retail space and is located on the 100 Feet Road in Indira Nagar.

“Excited to announce that Bath & Body Works’ 30th store is now operational in India as first “highstreet store format,” wrote the assistant manager-real estate at Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post.

Bath & Body Works entered the Indian market by partnering with retail giant Apparel Group India in 2018 and opened its first retail store at the Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. The brand launched its own e-commerce platform in India in 2019.

Currently, the company operates 30 Bath & Body Works stores in India out of which four outlets are in Bengaluru. The are located at Indira Nagar, Whitefield (Phoenix Market City), Ashok Nagar (Garuda Mall) and Binnipete (Lulu Mall).

Bath & Body Works also retails its products through beauty and fashion e-tailers like Nykaa, Myntra and Amazon.

Apparel Group markets a host of global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret. The company is aggressively planning to expand in India and plans to open 20 department stores in the country. Read more about it here.

Headquartered in Ohio, Bath & Body Works was founded in 1990 as a retail store chain that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. The brand retails through over 1,800 company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations according to the company website.