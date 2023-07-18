Google News
Baskin Robbins partners with Barbie The Movie, offers special flavour

Baskin Robbins has started offering a special flavour called the Mermaid Sundae as the dessert partner for Barbie The Movie that will hit cinemas on 21 July

Bengaluru: American multinational ice cream chain Baskin Robbins has teamed up with Barbie The Movie as its official dessert partner in India, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Before the film’s release in theatres on 21 July, Baskin Robbins started offering a Barbie The Movie special flavour for customers called the Mermaid Sundae.

“Both Barbie and Baskin Robbins share a commitment to joy, imagination, and creating unforgettable experiences. The Mermaid Sundae is a perfect embodiment of that spirit, and we can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this extraordinary experience,” said Mohit Khattar, chief executive officer, Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd., Baskin Robbins.

Barbie is a fantasy comedy film directed by American screenwriter Greta Gerwig based on the Barbie fashion dolls by toy manufacturing company Mattel, Inc. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Baskin Robbins India for the release of Barbie in cinemas. The collaboration is a fantastic fit for the film Barbie and it helps us to reach a wider audience and generate even more fun, excitement and the best day ever for Barbie fans in India,” said George John, director – marketing (Theatrical), Warner Bros. Discovery.

Californian ice cream and cake retailer Baskin Robbins was founded in 1945 by American brothers-in-law Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins. Today, the company is owned by Inspire Brands.

Baskin Robbins entered India in 1993 through a joint venture with the Graviss Group and its first manufacturing plant outside of North America opened near Pune.

Currently, Baskin Robbins is present in over 250 cities with over 850 parlours and over 5000 retail touchpoints across the country. In addition to India, Graviss also exports Baskin Robbins products to countries in the SAARC region including Nepal, Srilanka and Maldives.

 

