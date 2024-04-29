Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Lab-grown diamond brand Solitario enters Chennai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new 600 sq. ft. boutique is located at  Phoenix Market City Mall’s luxury arena named Palladium 

Bengaluru: Lab-grown diamond brand Solitario has entered Chennai with the launch of its first store at Phoenix Market City Mall, the company said in a press release on Monday. The new 600 sq. ft. boutique is located at the shopping centre’s luxury arena named Palladium which hosts over 70 retailers.

The newly opened store is the brand’s 15th retail outlet pan India.

The launch was held in the presence of Indian actress Priyamani alongside  Ricky Vasandani, chief executive officer of Solitario.

“We are thrilled to unveil our first store in Chennai, a city renowned for its appreciation of luxury and style. It is a big step for us, for this is our 15th India store, and we are committed to make this a great venture,” said Vasandani.

Solitario presently operates 16 stores across various cities, spanning Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Dubai.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bisleri International teams up with Gauri Khan to launch limited edition sparkling water

The limited-edition bottle will be available in select channels and markets across the countryBengaluru: Packaged drinking water company Bisleri...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.