Lab-grown diamond brand Solitario enters Chennai

The new 600 sq. ft. boutique is located at Phoenix Market City Mall’s luxury arena named Palladium

Bengaluru: Lab-grown diamond brand Solitario has entered Chennai with the launch of its first store at Phoenix Market City Mall, the company said in a press release on Monday. The new 600 sq. ft. boutique is located at the shopping centre’s luxury arena named Palladium which hosts over 70 retailers.

The newly opened store is the brand’s 15th retail outlet pan India.

The launch was held in the presence of Indian actress Priyamani alongside Ricky Vasandani, chief executive officer of Solitario.

“We are thrilled to unveil our first store in Chennai, a city renowned for its appreciation of luxury and style. It is a big step for us, for this is our 15th India store, and we are committed to make this a great venture,” said Vasandani.

Solitario presently operates 16 stores across various cities, spanning Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Dubai.