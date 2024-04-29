KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery Launches Exclusive Showroom in New Delhi

The launch event was honoured by Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group along with Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

New Delhi: Indian jeweller Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery expands its reach by opening an exclusive showroom in New Delhi according to a press release on Monday. The brand’s 5th exclusive showroom in Delhi and 22nd across India is located in Kabir Nagar, Shahdara.

The launch event was honoured by Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group along with Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

“With the opening of our exclusive showroom in New Delhi, we are poised to capitalize on new opportunities, further strengthening our presence in key markets and delivering unmatched value to our customers,” said Dholakia.

“Positioned strategically, the KISNA exclusive showroom is poised to meet the varied preferences and purchasing patterns of Shahdara’s diverse community. With thorough market analysis and insight into consumer behaviours, KISNA endeavours to curate bespoke product selections and offer personalized services, tailored to the refined tastes of Shahdara’s consumer base”, Shah added.

The new store in New Delhi is a commitment for the brand to engage with the local community, understand their preferences and build lasting relationships.

Founded in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond jewellery brand of Hari Krishna Group. KISNA has more than 3,000 shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. The brand offers more than 10,000 unique designs ranging from rings, earrings, pendants, mangalsutra, necklaces, bangles, bracelets, and nose pins in 14KT and 18KT gold. The retailer offers jewellery that is 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery including making charges.